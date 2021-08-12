Dr. Timothy Sharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Sharpe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Sharpe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.
Milford Ob. Gyn. Physicians P C.309 Seaside Ave Ste 203-204, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-5913
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
Dr. Sharpe is by far my favorite MD! I recently moved to the Milford area and needed a new physician, I was immediately blown away with the experience of him and his office. From his staff, to his professionalism and incredibly pleasant demeanor, he is very inspirational. As a future medical professional, I felt extremely comfortable in his office and really appreciate his patient care skills.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043239650
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
