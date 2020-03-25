Overview

Dr. Timothy Shapiro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at MDVIP - Wynnewood, Pennsylvania in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.