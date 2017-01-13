Overview

Dr. Timothy Shanahan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chestertown, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Shanahan works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Chestertown in Chestertown, MD with other offices in Queenstown, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

