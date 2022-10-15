Dr. Timothy Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Scott, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diablo Valley ENT2623 Shadelands Dr Ste 1, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 933-8462
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
He is the best specialist doctor I know in the bay area he did a surgery for my mom and my husband I’m so grateful my name is Mariam Nawabi
About Dr. Timothy Scott, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760439160
Education & Certifications
- UC
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scott speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.