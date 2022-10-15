Overview

Dr. Timothy Scott, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Diablo Valley ENT in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.