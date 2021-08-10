See All Urologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Timothy Schuster, MD

Urology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Schuster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and Wood County Hospital.

Dr. Schuster works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH with other offices in Fremont, OH and Fostoria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary
    2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 531-8558
  2. 2
    ProMedica Genito-Urinary Surgeons- Fremont
    605 3rd Ave Ste B Bldg A, Fremont, OH 43420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons - Fostoria
    501 Van Buren St Ste 203, Fostoria, OH 44830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 436-6897

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Memorial Hospital
  • Wood County Hospital

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2021
    Dr. Schuster and his entire staff are just so very wonderful and caring. I could not be more impressed and I am so very thankful I was placed in their care. How very fortunate and lucky for me!!!
    Greg Gloden — Aug 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Timothy Schuster, MD
