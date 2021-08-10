Overview

Dr. Timothy Schuster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Schuster works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH with other offices in Fremont, OH and Fostoria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.