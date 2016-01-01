See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Timothy Schultz, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Schultz, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Schultz works at SCHULTZ TIM DO OFFICE in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy Thomas Schultz D.o. Inc
    136 W Cota St Ste D, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 966-0055
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Brain Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Brain Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Osteopathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Timothy Schultz, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851569792
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, 1987-1990
Internship
  • Eastmoreland General Hospital, Portland Or
Medical Education
  • Western University Of Health Sciences
Undergraduate School
  • University of Oregon
Board Certifications
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Schultz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schultz works at SCHULTZ TIM DO OFFICE in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schultz’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

