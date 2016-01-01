Dr. Timothy Schultz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Schultz, DO
Overview
Dr. Timothy Schultz, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Locations
Timothy Thomas Schultz D.o. Inc136 W Cota St Ste D, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 966-0055Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Schultz, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851569792
Education & Certifications
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, 1987-1990
- Eastmoreland General Hospital, Portland Or
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of Oregon
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
