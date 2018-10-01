Overview

Dr. Timothy Schoettle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Schoettle works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen West Neurosurgery in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.