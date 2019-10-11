Dr. Timothy Schloss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schloss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Schloss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Schloss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular625 S New Ballas Rd Ste 2030, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Amazing human being.
About Dr. Timothy Schloss, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881745909
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Barnes Jewish Hosp Washington Univ
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
Dr. Schloss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schloss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schloss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schloss works at
Dr. Schloss has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schloss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schloss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schloss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schloss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schloss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.