Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Schaub works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.