Dr. Schaub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Schaub works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Surgery Center - East Valley5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 933-0002
-
2
Saguaro Children's Surgery1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 933-0500
-
3
Arizona Center for Hand Surgery PC370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 258-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best! Doctor Schaub performed two muscle/skin grafts on my son following a broken right leg and fractured left ankle. The first graft on the right leg was completed to absolute perfection. The graft on the left ankle was also completed to absolute perfection following a 6 hour surgery. The follow up visits were especially delightful in that Dr. Schaub and his staff are completely compassionate and caring individuals. My son says Dr. Schaub is his absolute favorite. Great job
About Dr. Timothy Schaub, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912027798
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaub has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.