Overview

Dr. Timothy Schacherer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and Texas Health Frisco.



Dr. Schacherer works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.