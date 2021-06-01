Dr. Timothy Schaat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Schaat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Schaat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Medical Addiction & Psychiatric668 E 12225 S, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 572-8255Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schaat is the best Dr. I have ever seen. He saved my son's life, and mine. I wish I could give him 10 stars. He is the best.
About Dr. Timothy Schaat, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912032640
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Fam Prac Pgrm
- Spokane Deaconess Hosp
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Addiction Medicine and Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaat accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaat.
