Dr. Timothy Sauter, MD
Dr. Timothy Sauter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Legacy Women's Health8480 S Eastern Ave Ste F, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 914-6900
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
He really cares. I have been with Dr. Sauter since I was 15 and he has delivered all five of my children. He is amazing and I wouldn’t trust anyone else with my care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1699866269
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Dr. Sauter has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
