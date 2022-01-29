Overview

Dr. Timothy Sauter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Sauter works at Legacy Women's Health in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.