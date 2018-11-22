Dr. Timothy Sasala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Sasala, DO
Dr. Timothy Sasala, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sasala works at
Metropolitan Pediatrics254 W 87Th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 496-6440Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday12:00pm - 3:00pm
Dr. Sasala is professional and explains concepts in a way anyone can understand. He always ends our check-ups by asking if I have questions, and he takes the time to answer my questions completely. Great experience for a first-time parent. Also appreciate the flexibility in scheduling evening appointments. Staff is always friendly and helpful.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1104992437
Dr. Sasala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.