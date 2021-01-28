See All Pediatricians in Gurnee, IL
Dr. Timothy Samelson, MD

Pediatrics
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Samelson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Samelson works at Garden Pediatrics in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    David B. Shanker M.d.
    1425 N Hunt Club Rd Ste 204, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 855-2997

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Ataxia
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Ataxia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2021
    Great Pediatrician! My friend recommended Dr. Samelson to our family. Dr. Samelson is very knowledgable, articulate, professional, and very personable. Dr. Samelson is very good at explaining things in a way that parents can actually understand. As my son continues to develop, I already know what things to expect as Dr. Samelson explains what is to come and what things can occur month to month/week to week. The office environment is very comfortable and welcoming. Upon check-in, we get placed in the room immediately and do not have to wait. Dr. Samelson's staff nurse, Araceli, is very kind and treats our son with such care and attention. My husband and I feel blessed to have Dr. Samelson as our pediatrician.
    Lisandra — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Samelson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750381273
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Samelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samelson works at Garden Pediatrics in Gurnee, IL. View the full address on Dr. Samelson’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Samelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

