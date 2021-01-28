Dr. Timothy Samelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Samelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Samelson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Samelson works at
Locations
David B. Shanker M.d.1425 N Hunt Club Rd Ste 204, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 855-2997
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great Pediatrician! My friend recommended Dr. Samelson to our family. Dr. Samelson is very knowledgable, articulate, professional, and very personable. Dr. Samelson is very good at explaining things in a way that parents can actually understand. As my son continues to develop, I already know what things to expect as Dr. Samelson explains what is to come and what things can occur month to month/week to week. The office environment is very comfortable and welcoming. Upon check-in, we get placed in the room immediately and do not have to wait. Dr. Samelson's staff nurse, Araceli, is very kind and treats our son with such care and attention. My husband and I feel blessed to have Dr. Samelson as our pediatrician.
About Dr. Timothy Samelson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750381273
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samelson speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Samelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.