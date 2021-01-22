See All Family Doctors in Cartersville, GA
Dr. Timothy Ryan, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Ryan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.

Dr. Ryan works at The Physicians Practice in Cartersville, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Physician's Practice
    84 Pine Grove Rd, Cartersville, GA 30120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 382-1984

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cartersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 22, 2021
We've been taking our entire family to Dr. Ryan for years. He's an excellent physician. Professional, knowledgable, kind. He's like an old-fashioned doctor that keeps his fees reasonable and even posts them in his office. You won't find a doctor who will run your lab work for a more affordable price. He's a gem!
thankful patient — Jan 22, 2021
Photo: Dr. Timothy Ryan, MD
About Dr. Timothy Ryan, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1558495929
Education & Certifications

  • St Joseph
  • St Joseph Health Science Center
  • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
  • Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ryan works at The Physicians Practice in Cartersville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ryan’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

