Dr. Timothy Runco, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Pittsburgh Dental Spa, Dr. Tim Runco6502B Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 275-0119
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was experiencing severe nerve pain in my back bottom tooth. He walked me thru the process and performed a root canal that went flawlessly. He informed me of what was going as he worked. He took his time and really did a GREAT JOB. I had instant relief afterwards. He really is a magician with his hands. Unreal.
About Dr. Timothy Runco, DMD
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runco accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Runco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.