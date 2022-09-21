Overview

Dr. Timothy Runco, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Runco works at Pittsburgh Dental Spa, Dr. Tim Runco in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.