Dr. Timothy Rummel, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4 (12)
30 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Rummel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Rummel works at Memorial Physician Network- Pediatric Orthopedics in Colorado Springs, CO.

    Memorial Physician Network- Pediatric Orthopedics
    8890 N Union Blvd Ste 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
    Memorial Health System Sleep Disorders Center
    4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 445, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
    Pulmonary Associates, PC
    1725 E Boulder St Ste 204, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    CO Health Medical Group Cardio
    1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Study
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bowel Infarction
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Empyema
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Thoracentesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 25, 2020
    Dr Rummel was recommended to me after moving to Colorado Springs. I had been suffering with a cough for at least 3 yrs with repeated lung infections and Dr Rummel was the only doctor that was thorough and did the appropriate tests. He is kind, a good listener, and very knowledgeable.
    — Oct 25, 2020
    About Dr. Timothy Rummel, MD

    Critical Care Medicine
    30 years of experience
    English
    1598760217
    VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
