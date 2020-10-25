Dr. Rummel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Rummel, MD
Dr. Timothy Rummel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
Memorial Physician Network- Pediatric Orthopedics8890 N Union Blvd Ste 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-8840
Memorial Health System Sleep Disorders Center4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 445, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-5075
Pulmonary Associates, PC1725 E Boulder St Ste 204, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 471-1069Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
CO Health Medical Group Cardio1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr Rummel was recommended to me after moving to Colorado Springs. I had been suffering with a cough for at least 3 yrs with repeated lung infections and Dr Rummel was the only doctor that was thorough and did the appropriate tests. He is kind, a good listener, and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Timothy Rummel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Rummel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rummel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rummel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.