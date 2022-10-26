Dr. Ruddell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Ruddell, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Ruddell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Ruddell works at
Locations
-
1
Steven A Johnson MD PA600 E Taylor St Ste 201, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 416-4000
-
2
Baylor Scott & White-college Station Rock Prairie800 SCOTT AND WHITE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 207-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great work. Great guy
About Dr. Timothy Ruddell, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1043466931
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Urology
