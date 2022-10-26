Overview

Dr. Timothy Ruddell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Ruddell works at Steven A Johnson MD in Sherman, TX with other offices in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.