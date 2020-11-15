Dr. Timothy Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Rubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora).
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubin and his staff were kind, considerate, and informative. He gave us the time to talk about the diagnosis and helped us with a referral. And we were so happy to get the procedure moved up several hours as we were coming from out of town.
About Dr. Timothy Rubin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801830856
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
