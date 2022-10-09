Dr. Timothy Rost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Rost, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Rost, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Locations
Grapevine OBGYN1600 W College St Ste 340, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 329-0389
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had Dr. Rost as my Ob/Gyn for over 27 years. He is a calm, patient and teaching doctor- he welcomes questions and addresses all concerns. I can not brag about his staff, which says alot about him also. His nursing and office staff are on top of things- phone calls answered promptly, cordial and professional. Really, one of the few doctors offices where the staff, nursing and doctor are working together with the best interest of the patient.
About Dr. Timothy Rost, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275539439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
