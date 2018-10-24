Overview

Dr. Timothy Rodgers, MD is a Dermatologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rodgers works at Rodgers Dermatology in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.