Overview

Dr. Timothy Robinson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Family Medicine & Cardiology in Bayside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.