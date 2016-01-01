Dr. Timothy Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Robinson, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New Mexico|UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
-
1
Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-2932
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
About Dr. Timothy Robinson, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093133514
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Baylor Scott and White Health
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of New Mexico|UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.