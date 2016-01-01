Overview

Dr. Timothy Robinson, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New Mexico|UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

