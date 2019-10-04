Overview

Dr. Timothy Richardson, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Richardson works at Mirage Dermatology in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.