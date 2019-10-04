Dr. Timothy Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Richardson, MD
Dr. Timothy Richardson, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Mirage Dermatology36867 Cook St Ste 101, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 341-1999
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Richardson is the best. Liked everyone in the office. definitely recommend him.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Loyola Marymount University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richardson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
