Dr. Timothy Rich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Rich, MD is a Pulmonologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Great guy and his passion for his work is truly incredible. I believe this guy is second to none and he will eventually have some tremendous breakthroughs in his research
- Pulmonary Disease
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Of Mn Med School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
