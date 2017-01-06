Overview

Dr. Timothy Rich, MD is a Pulmonologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Rich works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.