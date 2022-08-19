Dr. Timothy Replogle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Replogle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Replogle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Replogle, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Replogle works at
Locations
1
Pain Management Consultants - Bonita Springs9400 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 101, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 333-1177Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Pain Management Consultants - Fort Myers7964 Summerlin Lakes Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 333-1177Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Pain Management Consultants - Cape Coral1031 Se 9th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 333-1177Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Replogle and team at the Bonita Springs office are absolutely by far the best! Dr. Replogle is an EXCELLENT physician assisted by Nick and team, all are great! They continue to go above and beyond and always ensure that I am completely satisfied at all times. You all are the best!!!
About Dr. Timothy Replogle, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1396066601
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Replogle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Replogle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Replogle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Replogle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Replogle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Replogle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Replogle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.