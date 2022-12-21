Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renfree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.
Locations
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Renfree recently performed surgery on my daughter. His knowledge, plan and execution was five star. I would highly recommend Dr Renfree for all your hand and wrist needs.
About Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386602837
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Southern Illinois University In Springfield
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Orthopedic Surgery
