Dr. Timothy Reinke, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Reinke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
Overlake Medical Pavilion1231 116th Ave NE Ste 515, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-0224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a family doctor refer me to doctor Reinke for a double hernia surgery. DR Reinke explained everything to me about the pre surgery the surgery and after surgery . The surgery went great . I am fully recovered and feeling good. Thank You very much Dr Reinke and his medical staff.
About Dr. Timothy Reinke, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn State/Milton Hershey Med Ctr
- Swedish Med Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Kalamazoo College
