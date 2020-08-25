Overview

Dr. Timothy Rajtora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rajtora works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Chanhassen, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.