Dr. Timothy Ragsdale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Ragsdale, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Llp1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 210, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 421-6700
Lone Star Ear Nose and Throat Care PA4320 Windsor Centre Trl Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (817) 540-3121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 2815 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 431-3200
Texas Ear Nose Throat Specialists Llp2813 W Southlake Blvd Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 540-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ragsdale always takes the time to explain things thoroughly.
About Dr. Timothy Ragsdale, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1205829959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
