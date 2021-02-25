Dr. Timothy Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Quinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Quinn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Quinn works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Centers of Florida4101 Evans Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 320-7342Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
EYE CENTERS OF FLORIDA - Naples, North877 111th Ave N Ste 2, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 345-2158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Eye Centers of Florida - Naples, South2500 Tamiami Trl N Ste 109, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 345-2115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Physicians Regional Medical Group, Pine Ridge Campus6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4523
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinn?
My husband and I have the utmost respect for Dr.Quinn. He is brilliant yet humble. He operated on us both for cataract surgery and also for my glaucoma. We recommend him to everyone who asks.
About Dr. Timothy Quinn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962453480
Education & Certifications
- Ca Pacific Med Center
- U Mo
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.