Overview

Dr. Timothy Quan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



Dr. Quan works at Rheumatology Specialists of CT, Inc. in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.