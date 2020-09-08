Dr. Timothy Putty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Putty, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Putty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Putty works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Neurospecialists Pllc5860 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-7890Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Putty?
I have been a patient of Dr. Putty for many years and we’ve encountered several surgeries and I am still walking on my own. Best doc I’ve ever had! His bed side manner is above and beyond and his knowledge of neuro surgery is extraordinary. Best surgeon in Tucson. The office staff go above and beyond to help make things go smoothly for you.
About Dr. Timothy Putty, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1679568869
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Putty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Putty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Putty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Putty works at
Dr. Putty has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Putty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.