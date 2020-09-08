Overview

Dr. Timothy Putty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Putty works at Northwest Neurospecialists PLLC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.