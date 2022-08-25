Dr. Timothy Pruchnic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruchnic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Pruchnic, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Pruchnic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Pruchnic works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Light Plastic and Hand Surgery Bangor417 State St Ste 443, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-9950
-
2
Eastern Maine Medical Center489 State St, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pruchnic?
Dr Pruchnic explained my condition in a way that I could understand without talking down to me and went over all treatment options with me. My questions were answered and I felt my concerns were taken seriously. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Timothy Pruchnic, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851392385
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruchnic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruchnic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruchnic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruchnic works at
Dr. Pruchnic has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruchnic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pruchnic speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruchnic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruchnic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruchnic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruchnic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.