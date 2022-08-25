Overview

Dr. Timothy Pruchnic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Pruchnic works at Surgery & Trauma Specialists in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.