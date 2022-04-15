Overview

Dr. Timothy Pritchard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Pritchard works at Lake Health Mentor General Surgery in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.