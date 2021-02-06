See All Neurologists in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. Timothy Prestley, MD

Neurology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Prestley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Prestley works at ALABAMA NEUROLOGY AND SLEEP MEDICINE in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alabama Neurology & Sleep Medicine
    100 Rice Mine Road Loop Ste 301, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 345-3881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dch Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Dystonia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Dystonia

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Vitamin E Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Hereditary, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Spastic, 3, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gluten Ataxia Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Sensory Ataxia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr Prestley is a wonderful doctor! He is very thorough and genuinely care about his patients! He also has a fantastic staff at his TMS clinic!
    — Feb 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Prestley, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Prestley, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548421803
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univeristy of Alabma-Birmingham
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Prestley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prestley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prestley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prestley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prestley works at ALABAMA NEUROLOGY AND SLEEP MEDICINE in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Dr. Prestley’s profile.

    Dr. Prestley has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prestley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prestley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prestley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prestley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prestley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

