Dr. Timothy Powers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Powers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Powers works at
Locations
1
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists601 W 5th Ave Ste 400, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 344-2663
2
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists12410 E Sinto Ave Ste 201, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (888) 660-2663
3
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists Ps2710 E 57th Ave, Spokane, WA 99223 Directions (509) 344-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powers?
My experience with with NWOS was excellent. I’m very impressed with Dr Powers. I would refer him for surgery to anyone. The nurses were wonderful and I felt very confident with all of the medical staff and the receptionist staff.
About Dr. Timothy Powers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OrthoCarolina
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Albion College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
