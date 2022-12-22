Overview

Dr. Timothy Powers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Powers works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.