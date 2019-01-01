Overview

Dr. Timothy Powell, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Powell works at Cardiac, Vascular & Thoracic Surgery Associates in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.