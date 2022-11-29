Overview

Dr. Timothy Poland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mundelein, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Poland works at NorthShore Medical Group in Mundelein, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.