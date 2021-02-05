See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Colorectal Surgery
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Plerhoples, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Plerhoples works at Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery PC
    2710 Prosperity Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Reston Office
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 311, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841
  3. 3
    Fair Oaks Office
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841
  4. 4
    Alexandria Office
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1110, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-2841

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Anorectal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Feb 05, 2021
    FFX Colon & Rectal Surgery have been a lifesaver!! They are not only the best at what they do (thank goodness) but they are kind, compassionate and very professional. They take the time needed to understand the issues and act immediately to solve them. Dr. Plerhoples and his team are amazing.
    Traci Morris — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Plerhoples, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639353329
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    • Stanford University
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Harvard
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Plerhoples, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plerhoples is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plerhoples has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plerhoples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plerhoples has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plerhoples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Plerhoples. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plerhoples.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plerhoples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plerhoples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

