Dr. Timothy Plerhoples, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Plerhoples, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Plerhoples works at
Locations
-
1
Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery PC2710 Prosperity Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-2841Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Reston Office1800 Town Center Dr Ste 311, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 280-2841
-
3
Fair Oaks Office3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 280-2841
-
4
Alexandria Office4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1110, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 280-2841
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
FFX Colon & Rectal Surgery have been a lifesaver!! They are not only the best at what they do (thank goodness) but they are kind, compassionate and very professional. They take the time needed to understand the issues and act immediately to solve them. Dr. Plerhoples and his team are amazing.
About Dr. Timothy Plerhoples, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Stanford University
- New York University School of Medicine
- Harvard
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
