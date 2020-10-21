Overview

Dr. Timothy Pingree, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Pingree works at Integrated Ear, Nose & Throat in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.