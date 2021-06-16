Dr. Timothy Pettingell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettingell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Pettingell, MD
Dr. Timothy Pettingell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Advanced Medical Enterprises Lp4735 E 91st St Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 252-7952
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He points out issues that I wasn't aware of very informative. I was being tested for nerve damage and when I went back to pain management he said nothing was wrong and he put me out of his office.
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Pettingell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettingell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettingell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettingell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettingell.
