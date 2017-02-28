Dr. Timothy Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Peters, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Locations
Lyndon Psychiatric Associates714 Lyndon Ln Ste 6, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 296-2205
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peters has been wonderful in treating my daughter and her anxiety and OCD symptoms. He genuinely cares and it shows. The therapist she has been seeing in his office has also proved to be genuinely beneficial. I am familiar with many pediatric psychiatrists in the Louisville area and I highly recommend Dr. Peters.
About Dr. Timothy Peters, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1881635076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Of New Mexico
- Colorado College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.