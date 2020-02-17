Overview

Dr. Timothy Peters, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital



Dr. Peters works at Dayton Neurological Associates in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.