Dr. Timothy Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Peters, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Associates Of Redding2510 Airpark Dr Ste 305, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
I have had Dr. Peters for one of my doctors since 2005. He is a very knowledgeable, capable and caring practitioner. I have known him to put in 12 hour or sometimes longer shifts. He came to see me when I was in the hospital and it was after 7 PM. I knew his office started at 7 AM. Yes, he has a busy office and can get behind. (Get as early appointment as possible to avoid waits.)
About Dr. Timothy Peters, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417909847
Education & Certifications
- University Ala
- University Hospital
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.