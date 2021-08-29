Overview

Dr. Timothy Perschke, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Perschke works at Family Foot Care in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.