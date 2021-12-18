Dr. Timothy Perozek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perozek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Perozek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Perozek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Perozek works at
Locations
-
1
Perozek Professional Corp.653 N Town Center Dr Ste 212, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 982-1360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perozek?
I had choosen Dr. Perozek with "See Right Now" for my Cataract surgery and couldn't be more happier with the results and care given to us from the doctor and his excellent staff.
About Dr. Timothy Perozek, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205895158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perozek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perozek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perozek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perozek works at
Dr. Perozek has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Retinoschisis and Retinal Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perozek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Perozek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perozek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perozek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perozek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.