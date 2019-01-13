Dr. Timothy Patton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Patton, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Patton, DO is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Patton works at
Univ Pittsburgh Phys Drmtlgy3601 5th Ave Ste 5A, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4200
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He is a good Dermatologist for Dermatitis herpetiformus. Dr. Does good bloodwork screening, and trusts me to adjust medicine to minus effective dose. Dr. listens, and believes you if you tell him that your medicine dose needs an increase (even if it means temporarily going above usual doses to handle acute flare ups). Not many dermatologists treat this relatively rare form of dermatological celiacs related problem. Answers questions via online port hole.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- Dermatology
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Rash, Pemphigoid and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
