Overview

Dr. Timothy Patton, DO is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Patton works at Univ Pittsburgh Phys Drmtlgy in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Pemphigoid and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.