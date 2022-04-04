Dr. Timothy Palomera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palomera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Palomera, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Palomera, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Palomera works at
Locations
Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio PA21 Spurs Ln Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 699-8326
Sports Medicine Assoc San Antno5921 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 822-8326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palomera is in a league of his own. He has such amazing bedside manners, listens and understands. He is thorough and makes you feel like he really understands. Personable and compassionate. Everything you want in a Doctor. Takes the time to be certain you understand what is going on. He has been phenomenal in every way. I can't recommend him enough. Such a wonderful Doctor. Thank you for all you do!
About Dr. Timothy Palomera, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
