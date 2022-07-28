Overview

Dr. Timothy Ownbey, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.



Dr. Ownbey works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.